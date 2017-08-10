Crash on I-75 causing traffic delay - WNEM TV 5

Crash on I-75 causing traffic delay

A crash on I-75 in Genesee County is causing traffic to be backed up.

The crash is in the northbound lanes after Exit 125.

It happened about 3 p.m. and impacts the left lane.

The Michigan Department of Transportation is reporting traffic is slowed down to 11-20 miles per hour in that area.

TV5 will update once more information is available.

