Man in critical condition after ATV crash

A 41-year-old male is in critical condition after an ATV crash in Flint.

Torreano Player was driving a four wheeler recklessly through residential areas in Flint when he lost control, police said.

Michigan State Police Trooper 3 was flying over Flint on patrol when it observed the four wheeler driving recklessly, police said. MSP put out the location of the ATV and Flint police responded to the scene.

Flint police said they observed the four wheeler driving at high speeds in a 25 mph zone and running stop signs. They attempted to stop the vehicle, but the ATV continued into an abandoned school property where it struck a curb and lost control.

Player was thrown forward and run over by the ATV, police said.

He was transported to a local hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

Police believe alcohol and speed were factors in the crash.

The ATV was reported stolen out of Richfield Township, police said.

If you have any information on this crash call Sgt. Jason Groulx at 810-237-6811 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

