Saginaw County man wins $251,000 in lotto game

Talk about a birthday present.

A Saginaw County man got an early birthday present when he won $251,584 playing the Michigan Lottery’s new Jackpot Slots Fast Cash game.

The player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought his winning ticket at the Fastway Party Store, located at 4991 East Street in Saginaw.

“I stopped at Fastway and decided I would buy a Lottery ticket since I hadn’t played in a while,” said the player. “When I saw there was a new game, I gave it a shot.

“I tried to scan the ticket, but it wouldn’t scan so I assumed it wasn’t a winner. I gave the ticket to the clerk and he scanned it and handed me a slip that the machine printed. When I saw the slip said I needed to contact the Lottery, I couldn’t believe it!”

With his winnings, the man plans to pay off some loans and invest the rest.

Fast Cash games, launched July 10, are a new series of instant-win games that print from terminals at Lottery retailers. Fast Cash tickets range in price from $1 per play up to $10 per play, and feature popular game themes, including Cashword and Wild Time.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.