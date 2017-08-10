Higgins Lake boat access site to close for repairs - WNEM TV 5

Higgins Lake boat access site to close for repairs

Posted: Updated:
Stock photo Stock photo
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has announced that the West Higgins Lake boating access site, located in Roscommon County, will be closed beginning Sept. 5 through mid-October for improvements.

The boating access site is located on the west side of the lake, off of West Higgins Lake Drive.

Crews will remove the current six-row boat ramp and replace it with a larger six-row ramp measuring 108 feet wide by 60 feet long.

Construction is expected to last roughly seven weeks, with an anticipated Oct. 19 reopening date.

During the project, boaters are encouraged to use one of the three alternate Higgins Lake boating access sites.

"This upgrade to the West Higgins Lake boat launch is much needed at this time," said Josh Pellow, North Higgins Lake State Park manager. "The current concrete ramp planks on the south side of the ramp have started to deteriorate, and the replacement project will create a safe ingress and egress for Higgins Lake boat traffic."

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.