Higgins Lake boat access site to close for repairs

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has announced that the West Higgins Lake boating access site, located in Roscommon County, will be closed beginning Sept. 5 through mid-October for improvements.

The boating access site is located on the west side of the lake, off of West Higgins Lake Drive.

Crews will remove the current six-row boat ramp and replace it with a larger six-row ramp measuring 108 feet wide by 60 feet long.

Construction is expected to last roughly seven weeks, with an anticipated Oct. 19 reopening date.

During the project, boaters are encouraged to use one of the three alternate Higgins Lake boating access sites.

"This upgrade to the West Higgins Lake boat launch is much needed at this time," said Josh Pellow, North Higgins Lake State Park manager. "The current concrete ramp planks on the south side of the ramp have started to deteriorate, and the replacement project will create a safe ingress and egress for Higgins Lake boat traffic."

