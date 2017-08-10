Police investigate presumed homicide after cadaver dog hits on s - WNEM TV 5

Police investigate presumed homicide after cadaver dog hits on shallow grave

HALE, MI (WNEM) -

The Michigan State Police are investigating a presumed homicide in Hale.

A MSP cadaver dog indicated on a shallow grave on the 5800 block of Snyder Trail, police said.

The crime lab is processing the scene.

Police are actively digging, but have not found a body yet, MSP Lt. David Kaiser said.

The investigation stems from an unrelated arrest that happened Wednesday night.

Police arrested a female on a domestic violence count and she told police she knew two people who were "getting away with murder," Kaiser said.

The woman described the murder scene to police, which is where the cadaver dog indicated there was a shallow grave.

Police looked inside the home and saw evidence of a brutal crime with a lot of blood, Kaiser said.

That is when police brought in the cadaver dog who hit on a grave behind the home.

Police expect to find one male body in the shallow grave, Kaiser said.

Police have one suspect in custody in the presumed homicide. He is currently being held at the Iosco County Jail.

Hale is located in Iosco County.

