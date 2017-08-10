Police investigate presumed homicide after cadaver dog hits on shallow grave

The Michigan State Police are investigating a presumed homicide in Hale.

A MSP cadaver dog indicated on a shallow grave on the 5800 block of Snyder Trail, police said.

The crime lab is processing the scene.

Police are actively digging, but have not found a body yet, MSP Lt. David Kaiser said.

The investigation stems from an unrelated arrest that happened Wednesday night.

Police arrested a female on a domestic violence count and she told police she knew two people who were "getting away with murder," Kaiser said.

The woman described the murder scene to police, which is where the cadaver dog indicated there was a shallow grave.

Police looked inside the home and saw evidence of a brutal crime with a lot of blood, Kaiser said.

That is when police brought in the cadaver dog who hit on a grave behind the home.

Police expect to find one male body in the shallow grave, Kaiser said.

MSP crime lab is continuing to dig the shallow grave in Hale where the homicide Victim is believed to be. pic.twitter.com/2xNcSkhCqq — MSP Bay Region (@mspbayregion) August 10, 2017

As all dirt is removed from the shallow grave it is dumped into a screen and filtered looking for bullets, remains or other evidence. pic.twitter.com/GF9kAtNreM — MSP Bay Region (@mspbayregion) August 10, 2017

Police have one suspect in custody in the presumed homicide. He is currently being held at the Iosco County Jail.

Hale is located in Iosco County.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.