Police ID victim in Flint homicide - WNEM TV 5

Police ID victim in Flint homicide

Posted: Updated:
FLINT, MI (WNEM) -

Police have identified the victim of a Flint homicide.

Demetrius Pantoja, 29, was shot in the back on Aug. 4.

He was transported to Hurley Medical Center where he later died, police said.

The shooting happened at Dupont and Stockdale in Flint.

The incident remains under investigation. If you have any information you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or Sgt. Ronald Dixon at 1-810-237-6905.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.