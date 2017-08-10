Police ID victim in Flint homicide

Police have identified the victim of a Flint homicide.

Demetrius Pantoja, 29, was shot in the back on Aug. 4.

He was transported to Hurley Medical Center where he later died, police said.

The shooting happened at Dupont and Stockdale in Flint.

The incident remains under investigation. If you have any information you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or Sgt. Ronald Dixon at 1-810-237-6905.

