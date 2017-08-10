Program teaches African American students STEM subjects

A program offered locally hopes to guide more children into the growing career fields of science, technology, engineering and math.

It will supply the U.S. with highly educated workers it sorely needs, while bolstering the African American community.

Solange Fubuh is a mentor at Camp SEEK, which stands for Summer Engineering Experience for Kids. It is a free three week STEM camp at Francis Reh Academy in Saginaw.

Fubuh said she is blown away by the student involvement.

"That's what engineering is all about, making them creative thinkers and then also getting them engaged in all of the fun activities enhances their knowledge," Fubuh said.

Fubuh just earned her masters degree in bio-statistics and said all of the mentors at camp have a background in engineering as part of the National Society of Black Engineers.

There are only 16 SEEK camps taking place across the country this year.

"It's not like any normal school. We get to do stuff like icebreakers for 10 minutes and it's also increased my skill in math and science," said Temimimo Achor, camper.

The 10-year-old said she enjoys what she is learning, but more than that she likes who she gets to do it with.

"Well, I think it's sort of cool here that I get to like meet with other black kids. Here it's like I get to be around people of my own kind and stuff," Temimimo said.

Which is exactly what site director Estelle Bikibili said it's all about.

"A lot of the mentors are really returning mentors and the reason why is because we just want to make an impact on the students here and we kind of wish that we had something like this and it's always nice to give back just in some type of way," Bikibili said.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.