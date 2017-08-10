Police issue endangered missing advisory for woman - WNEM TV 5

Police issue endangered missing advisory for woman

ST. CLAIR SHORES, MI (WNEM) -

Police have issued an endangered missing advisory for a 59-year-old woman.

Shiela Marentette, of St. Clair Shores, was reported missing about 5:30 a.m. on Thursday.

A resident reported a vehicle parked near their driveway on Wadhams Road, south of Rattle Run Road in St. Clair Township, police said. That sparked the search fro Marentette who was reported missing at the same time.

Marentette is 5'4", 140 pounds and suffers from dementia, police said. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a white shirt with khaki Bermuda shorts.

If you have any information on her whereabouts you are asked to call 911.

