A stormy end brings a beautiful beginning

This week's sluggish weather pattern has favored us so far, keeping sunshine a prominent fixture in our skies. The bill will ultimately come due later tonight and Friday with returning storms, but we'll also be set up for quite the reward on the other side.

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies will occasionally let some sunshine through on our Thursday evening, but we'll also need to be on the lookout for a few pop-up showers or thunderstorms. Don't cancel or change your plans to head our to events like the Bay County Fair, Party on McCarty, or Tune Up Week, but at least toss an umbrella in the back seat just in case on of those rogue storms sneaks through.

Current Temperatures around Mid-Michigan

Unlike the past few nights, the threat for storms will not shut down after sunset. A weakening storm system over Wisconsin will begin to push a cold front in from across Lake Michigan. Numerous thunderstorms have already developed west of the lake, and will begin working their way in across Michigan overnight.

Lingering dry air in place will cut into much of this activity, but a few scattered storms should prove strong enough to survive the trip. Bottom line, don't be surprised if you are jostled out of bed by a few rumbles after midnight, especially if you live north of the US-10 corridor. Overnight lows will slip into the low 60s, and possibly the upper 50s in some isolated pockets.

Friday

We're looking at a dry morning commute for the final day of the work week, but clouds will already hold the lion's share of our skies. Sun will occasionally break through, but this will serve to instigate a new wave of scattered storms in the afternoon.

The first of the day's storms will begin to pop up right around lunchtime, picking up in coverage and intensity through much of Friday evening. We do not anticipate severe weather to be a major problem, but as recent storms have shown us, they don't need to be severe to cause some problems. Be prepared for gusty winds and heavy rain with any storms, along with the possibility of small hail. Afternoon highs will sit right around average in the upper 70s to near 80.

Keep a watchful eye on the skies and the First Warn 5 Interactive Radar as you go about your Friday travels!

The Weekend & Beyond

For putting up with Friday's scattered storms, we get our just rewards in time for the weekend. High pressure over the northern Plains will begin to build in behind the departing storm system, and we'll see the return of some sunshine after some stubborn morning clouds burn off on Saturday. Highs to begin the weekend will be a bit more modest in the mid 70s, dipping to lows in the mid 50s overnight.

Sunday lives up to its name as highs climb slightly higher into the upper 70s, and that gravy train will keep rolling right into the first half of next week. Partly to mostly sunny skies Monday through Wednesday with highs inching their way back to the low 80s.

Behold the beauty for yourself in your latest First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast!

