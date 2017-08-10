Michigan man critical after setting self afire

Authorities say a 46-year-old man was critically injured after accidentally setting himself on fire while trying to exterminate bees in an underground hive in southwestern Michigan.

The Cass County Sheriff's Office says a neighbor was able to put out the fire by the time authorities arrived Wednesday night at the home of Leslie Howard Cross II in the Dowagiac area, about 160 miles west of Detroit.

The sheriff's office says Cross was in critical condition Thursday evening after being airlifted to a Kalamazoo hospital.

The accident is under investigation.

