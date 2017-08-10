Several roads, bridges remain closed after June flooding

Several roads and bridges remain closed in Midland County after the historic flooding in June.

"We understand the inconvenience these closures create and appreciate your patience as we work with the state and federal government to secure funding to aid in the expense of the repairs," the Midland County Road Commission said.

More than $7 million in damage was caused to roads and bridges in the county from the June 23 floods.

"To date, the Midland County Road Commission has not received any funding or aid from the state or federal government for road and bridge repairs related to the flood," the road commission said.

The commission added it will not receive any funding from FEMA or the state of Michigan Disaster and Emergency Contingency Fund because the damages do not meet the minimum threshold amount.

The road commission is eligible to apply for $100,000 in state grants. But if any permanent repairs are made before approval from the Federal Highway Administration, all funding will be lost, the commission said.

Here is a list of the roads and bridges that remain close and an estimate on when repairs will be made:

7 Mile Road Bridge at Tittabawassee River: Cole Road to Saginaw Road

Damage Repair Needed: Bridge Approach and Road Washout

Estimated Temporary Repair Completion: End of August 2017

Damage Repair Needed: Bridge Approach and Road Washout Estimated Temporary Repair Completion: End of August 2017 8 Mile Road Bridge at Bullock Creek: Mid-Gratiot County Line Road to Redstone Road

Damage Repair Needed: Bridge Replacement

Estimated Repair Completion: 2018-2019 as funding becomes available

Damage Repair Needed: Bridge Replacement Estimated Repair Completion: 2018-2019 as funding becomes available 9 Mile Road Bridge at North Branch Carroll Creek: Short Road to Wackerly Road

Damage Repair Needed: Bridge Replacement

Estimated Repair Completion: Summer 2018

Damage Repair Needed: Bridge Replacement Estimated Repair Completion: Summer 2018 9 Mile Road Bridge at South Branch Carroll Creek: Hines Road to Short Road

Damage Repair Needed: Bridge Replacement

Estimated Repair Completion: Summer 2018

Damage Repair Needed: Bridge Replacement Estimated Repair Completion: Summer 2018 Orr Road Bridge at Jo Drain: Laporte Road to Kent Road

Damage Repair Needed: Bridge Deck Replacement

Estimated Repair Completion: Late 2017

Damage Repair Needed: Bridge Deck Replacement Estimated Repair Completion: Late 2017 Poseyville Road Bridge at Jo Drain: Gordonville Road to Brooks Road

Damage Repair Needed: Bridge Deck Replacement

Estimated Repair Completion: Summer 2018

Damage Repair Needed: Bridge Deck Replacement Estimated Repair Completion: Summer 2018 Shaffer Road Bridge at Bliss Creek: M-18 to Magruder Road

Damage Repair Needed: Culvert Failure requiring Bridge Replacement

Estimated Repair Completion: Summer 2018

Damage Repair Needed: Culvert Failure requiring Bridge Replacement Estimated Repair Completion: Summer 2018 Water Road: M-30 to Curtis Road

Damage Repair Needed: Bank Slide and Road Collapse

Estimated Repair Completion: 2018-2019 as funding becomes available

"Restoring all roadways and bridges to full operation is our top priority. Thank you again for your understanding and patience," the road commission said.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.