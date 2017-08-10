Police officer surprises kids with free baseball tickets

A local police force is trying to connect with the community it's sworn to protect and serve.

They are hitting the streets to create a more positive image of the men and women in blue.

Saginaw Police Officer Deshawn Harris likes to spend time with residents in the community.

Thursday was extra special for the kids he met while on patrol.

Harris was treating the kids he met to a night at the ballpark.

Saginaw police officers have given out Loons tickets as well as certificates for places like 7-Eleven and McDonald's for years. The goal is to show the community the officers aren't scary people.

"At least that's what people think. And we're trying to change that and a lot of people see the police and say crap, it's the police. And I don't want people to think that," Harris said.

For Harris, it's a chance to get to know the people living in the city he serves, especially the children.

"I usually see little children getting excited. The adults get excited too and to me that's a great feeling," Harris said.

Deontay Presley Jr. said it's a blessing the police can hand out free things.

"It's just nice people do things for others," Deontay said.

