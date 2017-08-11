Florida school accused of 'cafeteria classism' after fundraising letter

How would you feel if your child’s school let other kids cut in front of your child in the school lunch line all because their parents shelled out some extra money?

A letter sent home to students from a school in Lakeland, Florida said they could cut to the head of the lunch line if their parents donated $100.

The donations are meant as a fundraiser for the Parent Teacher Student Association, but it upsets some parents who said it’s not fair to give some kids more privileges than others just because their parents can afford to give the school more money.

Copyright 2017 CNN / WFTS. All rights reserved.