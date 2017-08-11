Gradual improvement this weekend

Thunderstorms have arrived in Mid-Michigan. Bubbling up this afternoon and leading to a few stronger storms in the Thumb. As we head into this evening we will keep thunderstorm activity for a few more hours, but after the sun sets activity will wind down. If you were hoping for the rain hopefully you saw some as we will be drying out heading into the weekend.

Overnight

With low pressure and its associated cold front pulling east of the region, drier conditions will begin to take the reigns overnight. Mostly cloudy skies will linger in place as a cooler air mass begins to slip into the region.

Low temperatures by morning will dip to the upper 50s for most of us, providing us with our latest chance to give the air conditioning a break.

Saturday & Sunday

Heading into the weekend we are looking at mostly dry conditions and a little more sun.

Saturday we will be waking up to mostly cloudy skies as the cold front lingers to our east. We will be close enough to that system to see clouds and a few spots of rain. The rain will stick mainly east of I-75 closer to the Thumb and any shower activity we see will be light rain at best. Most of the region stays dry tomorrow.

Keep track of any showers that pop up with the First Warn 5 Interactive Radar!

Clouds eventually clear Saturday evening, but it will be cooler tomorrow with highs in the lower 70s.

Sunday will be the winning day of the weekend! Expect to see plenty of sunshine with warmer temps and less humidity. Highs will reach into the upper 70s with mostly sunny skies. If you have any outdoors activities planned that will be the day to do it!

Have a wonderful weekend!

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.