Scattered rain & storms for Friday

While we've had plenty of days with at least a few thunderstorms over the last few weeks, the scattered nature of that rain has left a lot of us high and dry.

As we end the workweek, we'll have a chance for more rain today, and let's hope we can get something out of it because as it stands right now, this looks like our best shot for rain over the next seven days.

Today & Tonight

A few showers have passed through during the late evening and this morning, but coverage has been pretty scattered and the activity that remains is on its last legs. Most of us will make the commute dry, with a few wet roads here and there.

Temperatures are largely the same this morning as the last few, with readings in the lower and middle 60s as you head out the door. The mugginess will be a bit more noticeable today, but we should avoid oppressive levels.

We expect to be pretty quiet through the rest of the morning beyond the activity that's making its exit early today. A cold front will be crossing the state from the west through the day, sparking more shower and thunderstorm development this afternoon.

Activity this afternoon will have some dependency on how much sun we see before the front arrives. If we can manage more sun, we'll likely see a higher coverage of activity this afternoon, which would be good news for folks who need the rain.

That sun would also come at a price as it could lead to a few stronger storms. The Storm Prediction Center has placed parts of Mid-Michigan in a Marginal Risk (5%) for severe weather this afternoon for that threat. We have the map highlighting the threat area below.

This threat is very low, and is not expected to be widespread. The main hazards would be gusty winds and hail. The time frame for any stronger storms would be around 2-6 PM.

Activity should begin winding down later on this evening and we'll trend dry through the overnight. Lows will fall into the 50s and 60s again.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.