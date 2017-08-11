Former TV5 Meteorologist Daphne DeLoren visits Party on McCarty

Former TV5 Meteorologist Daphne DeLoren brought her sunny personality to Party on McCarty Thursday night.

DeLoren left TV5 in June of 2016 for Nashville – and ended up with more than just a job.

"I married the love of my life, and it's been such an amazing new chapter and season. We love Nashville. He's a musician, so that's really where we're going to be. There's no leaving Nashville,” DeLoren said.

Her husband, Josh, performed at Country Music Night.

The two are expecting their first baby next year, and DeLoren said it’s a boy!

