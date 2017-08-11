Mooney's Ice Cream to host grand opening event

Sweet tooth? No problem!

A local ice cream shop will soon be back in business.

Mooney's Ice Cream on State Street in Saginaw will host a grand opening event Friday at 4 p.m.

The stores former owner closed up the shop in May because of personal health issues.

Mooney's was a Saginaw-based dairy established more than 90 years ago.

The new owner, Nina Steiner, said she knows who made the business a success.

"All of the young kids that have come through the door that have grown over the years, and toddlers, and they become taller than me, and then they come in with car keys in their hands, and they come in with engagement rings on their fingers," Steiner said.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.