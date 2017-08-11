Michigan man suffers severe burns trying to exterminate beehive

Authorities say a 46-year-old man accidentally set himself on fire while trying to exterminate bees in an underground hive in southwestern Michigan.

The family of Leslie Cross said 60 percent of his body suffered burns in the accident. Cross is expected to survive, but family said it will be a long road to recovery.

Cass County deputies said Cross caught himself on fire after using gasoline to exterminate a bees nest that was underground.

The gasoline tank appeared to have exploded by the nest in the man's yard.

One neighbor described hearing a loud explosion.

"Just one loud bloom and didn't think much of it because a lot of people keeping doing the July Fourth thing way after it’s over,” Marion Jones said.

Deputies said after the 46-year-old man caught fire, his next-door neighbor came over to extinguish him.

He was later airlifted to the hospital in Kalamazoo.

