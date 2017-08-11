Crash shuts down busy Bay City road

We're hoping to learn more about a crash that closed part of a busy road.

It happened Thursday night at Center Avenue and Johnson Street in Bay City.

Police shut down the eastbound lanes of Center for nearly an hour.

A wrecker crew on the scene told TV5 the folks in one vehicle were not hurt, but we do not know the conditions of the people in the other vehicle.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.