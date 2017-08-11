FBI arrests serial robber in multi-state crime spree - WNEM TV 5

FBI arrests serial robber in multi-state crime spree

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
A man wanted in a multi-state crime spree is now behind bars in Michigan.

Our CBS affiliates at WWMT report the FBI arrested 33-year-old Jacob Savickas on Wednesday, Aug. 9 at a Kent County hotel.

Investigators suspect he was involved in at least eight robberies in Kent County and Indiana.

The robberies happened at banks, gas stations and fast food restaurants with the victims being robbed of either cash or cigarettes.

Police said in some cases, Savickas made off with thousands of dollars. 

