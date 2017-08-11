Michigan woman killed by hippo on African safari - WNEM TV 5

Michigan woman killed by hippo on African safari

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
Stock photo Stock photo
ROCHESTER, MI (WNEM) -

A Michigan community activist has died after being attacked by a hippopotamus while on a safari vacation, according to her obituary.

Carol Kirken, 75, of Rochester Hills died Saturday, Aug. 5 while on vacation in Tanzania.

"She was on her annual holiday with family members for an African safari," the family wrote. "Having past 75 years old, she was resolutely shooting for 100. She would have surely achieved it if not for this accident,” her family posted on the Modetz Funeral Home website.

According to the tribute posted by her family, Kirken died quickly in her son’s arms.

The Detroit Free Press reports Kirken was a longtime Rochester community activist well-known for her charitable work with Crittenton Hospital Medical Center, the Rochester Women’s Fund and the North Oakland YMCA. 

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.