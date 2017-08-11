Michigan woman killed by hippo on African safari

A Michigan community activist has died after being attacked by a hippopotamus while on a safari vacation, according to her obituary.

Carol Kirken, 75, of Rochester Hills died Saturday, Aug. 5 while on vacation in Tanzania.

"She was on her annual holiday with family members for an African safari," the family wrote. "Having past 75 years old, she was resolutely shooting for 100. She would have surely achieved it if not for this accident,” her family posted on the Modetz Funeral Home website.

According to the tribute posted by her family, Kirken died quickly in her son’s arms.

The Detroit Free Press reports Kirken was a longtime Rochester community activist well-known for her charitable work with Crittenton Hospital Medical Center, the Rochester Women’s Fund and the North Oakland YMCA.

