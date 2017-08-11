Kroger adding exclusive PB&J OREO to stores

Stop what you’re doing – it’s peanut butter jelly time!

Kroger announced Thursday they will be adding an exclusive, limited edition Peanut Butter and Jelly flavored OREO Cookies to their stores.

The rumors are true! Will you try our new exclusive Peanut Butter and Jelly #Oreo flavor? https://t.co/GQP4YFRoVX pic.twitter.com/Mw4gpHOYSW — Kroger (@kroger) August 10, 2017

The cookie sports sandwich is held together by two vanilla wafers with a yin-yang of peanut butter and jelly crème spread inside. It’s what Kroger is calling a “match made in OREO Cookie heaven!”

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.