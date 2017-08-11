Kroger adding exclusive PB&J OREO to stores - WNEM TV 5

Kroger adding exclusive PB&J OREO to stores

Stop what you’re doing – it’s peanut butter jelly time!

Kroger announced Thursday they will be adding an exclusive, limited edition Peanut Butter and Jelly flavored OREO Cookies to their stores.

The cookie sports sandwich is held together by two vanilla wafers with a yin-yang of peanut butter and jelly crème spread inside. It’s what Kroger is calling a “match made in OREO Cookie heaven!”

