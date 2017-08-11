Man killed in crash between vehicle, dump truck

A man was killed this week when a vehicle and a dump truck crashed in Sanilac County.

It happened on Wednesday, Aug. 9 at about 2:15 p.m. at the intersection of M-90 and Fargo Road in Buel Township.

Investigators said the crash involved a dump truck driven by a 46-year-old Croswell man and a vehicle driven by a 21-year-old Brandon Kavalesky of Burchville.

The vehicle also had two passengers, a 20-year-old Burchville man and a 21-year-old Fort Gratiot man. All four men were taken to the hospital for injuries.

Kavalesky died from his injuries, police said.

Police are continuing to investigate the crash and have not released information on how the crash happened.

