12-year-old's desire to give wins her a free bike

A 12-year-old Mid-Michigan girl's constant desire to give is earning her a free bike.

Elizebeth Tarrant was nominated by her grandmother to win a bike through Barberi Law's Bikes for Kids program. The eighth grader at Renaissance Academy in Mt. Pleasant volunteering and giving back to the community, her grandma said.

“Elizebeth told me she believes the best way to help someone believe in themselves is to show them respect, and look beyond the circumstances they may have gotten themselves into,” Sheila wrote in her nomination. “Her passion is to be involved with the homeless."

Elizebeth moved to Clare in January after living in Wyoming for a while. She enjoys going to events at the Mt. Pleasant Area Community Foundation's Youth Advisory Committee and helping distribute grants.

“I like when after I help someone, the look on their face just says thank you,” Elizebeth said. “Because if you help someone, and someday you need help, they will help you."

Barberi Law plans to continue the Bikes for Kids program in the summer of 2018. Nominations will be accepted again in May 2018.

