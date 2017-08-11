Bay City awarded $250,000 to demolish blighted structures

Bay City was awarded a $250,000 grant to help tear down nearly two-dozen blighted structures.

The Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) awarded the money that will be used to demolish 22 homes that fall within the Bay City Housing Improvement Strategy.

“I am very pleased to see Bay City receive this funding, as it will help continue the trajectory of upward improvement,” said Rep. Brian K. Elder “When I served as a county commissioner, I saw firsthand the linkage between blight, property values and economic prosperity. We’re in an era of rebuilding for the city, and I look forward to watching what comes next once these buildings are demolished.”

Nineteen cities across Michigan will receive funding for residential and commercial blight elimination projects through MSHDA.

“Demolishing these buildings is ultimately a public service, as aside from being unsightly, they can often present problems for public safety,” said Rep. Elder. “This grant will help Bay City take another important step forward in its plan to revitalize the community, and I am grateful that MSHDA recognized the value of this proposal.”

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.