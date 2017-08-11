Man electrocuted after apparently stepping on live wire

A man has been electrocuted after apparently stepping on a live electrical line in an east side Detroit alley.

A nearby resident smelled something burning and called police after finding the man's body about 8:30 a.m. Friday.

Police say the wire was wrapped around the man's body. He was not immediately identified.

The alley reportedly is overgrown with weeds.

