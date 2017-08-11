Man arraigned after police chase, standoff that shut freeway

A Detroit-area man whose refusal to surrender to police following a long car chase forced the closure of a freeway in southeastern Michigan has appeared in court.

The Monroe News reports that 37-year-old Juan Colon was arraigned Friday on gun, resisting arrest and fleeing police charges.

Colon was arrested late Thursday morning on Interstate 75 near Luna Pier, just north of the Ohio state line, following a chase that started near the Detroit suburb of Pontiac.

Police stopped the vehicle, but said the driver refused to surrender and might harm himself or others. They negotiated with him for several hours.

State police say that during the chase the man used Facebook live to make threats toward officers. The freeway shutdown snarled traffic in the area.

