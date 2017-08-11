Perseid meteor shower reaches its peak this weekend

August is turning out to be a rather active month in regards to astronomical events. The total solar eclipse is just over a week away and in the pre-dawn hours of Saturday (tomorrow) August 12 there will be a meteor shower.

The Perseid Meteor shower will be at its peak this weekend with the best viewing of the shower being tonight into Saturday and Saturday night into Sunday.

According to NASA the actual peak of the meteor shower will be around 1 PM tomorrow, Aug 12, but since that’s the middle of the day here in Michigan the night before and the night after will be our best chance at catching sight of the show.

Typical raters for the upcoming shower will be about 80 meteors an hour but you could see as many as 150-200 meteors and hour in a heavier burst.

NASA says the absolute best time to see the meteor shower will be in the predawn hours on Aug 12 (Saturday). So if you want to stay up late or get up very early you may see an amazing sight.

The meteor shower will still be active through August 24, but it will be much weaker and harder to see after the peak this weekend.

The Perseid shower may be a little more difficult to view this year because of the nearly full moon. The moon is about three-quarters full and its light may block out some of meteors, but despite that there should still be a pretty good showing.

The best place to go to view the meteor shower will be away from cities or light pollution and go somewhere dark to better see the smaller meteors.

If you catch sight of the shower or snap a pic be sure to send them our way!

