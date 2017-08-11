Tenants displaced after fire fear they have nowhere to go

Families left devastated by a massive fire at a local apartment complex are in fear of another punishing blow.

Rumors have been circulating online that some tenants are being told to find another place to live.

The news was especially frightening for families because the Greenhill Apartments are covered by section eight. That makes the homes more affordable and section eight housing is usually harder to get into.

"I've been feeling I've been needing to cry for a week now and it's finally coming out," said Alexandra Borkowski, displaced tenant.

The complex sustained severe damage from a fire in July. Since then Borkowski has been living in a hotel, an arrangement provided by Altman Management - the owners of Greenhill Apartments.

Borkowski wonders how long she'll be able to stay at the hotel even though she has been paying rent to the management company.

"It's finally sinking in that we may not have a home to go back to," Borkowski said.

Altman Management sent a letter to all tenants informing them it could be several months before anyone can move back into the high rise.

A spokesperson for Altman Management said they are working with housing and urban development to continue to provide affordable housing during the reconstruction of the property.

The spokesperson also said the company is working with HUD to maintain the section eight status of Greenhill.

As for Borkowski, she hopes Greenhill remains section eight. If not, she fears there won't be anywhere else to go.

"I've checked Clare. I've checked Gladwin. I looked into Saginaw, Bay City. Here in town - Cleveland Manor, Charter Square - they're all waiting lists six months to a year," Borkowski said.

Even though she is happy with her accommodations at the hotel, Borkowski would give anything to move back to Greenhill and return to her life before the fire.

"I was hoping to stay there until the good Lord took me, but who knows now," Borkowski said.

Altman Management said they never told any residents to look for new permanent housing.

