Bay City business achieving worldwide success

A local manufacturing company is crediting its worldwide success in large part to being based in Mid-Michigan.

U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee paid the company a visit on Friday to praise its stability and see the innovation keeping the Bay Plastics Machinery going for 56 years.

Kildee said the Bay City company is the type of business that makes America the greatest manufacturing country in the world.

"This is a company that not only produces great products, but designs them. There's a lot of innovative things happening that even folks that live nearby might not even know about," Kildee said.

Bay Plastics Machinery has been in business since 1961.

Jim Forgash, vice president of sales, said he believes it is partially due to the family unit keeping it together.

"I've always wanted to work with my father and working with my brothers, it's been great," Forgash said.

The company produces pelletizing technology.

After many years of service, company name changes and opportunities to uproot the business - Forgash said they never left.

"Small town Michigan didn't want to move to small town Pennsylvania. So my father and engineer broke away and created Bay Plastics," Forgash said.

The 56-year-old company said it had to make changes and it has paid off.

"In about 2011 we expanded to Asia and as success really started to grow there the opportunity to expand to Europe also expanded itself," Forgash said.

He said the company has already made its 2017 goal and hopes to continue the success.

"It's a very exciting time for us. Our growth throughout the world has gone better than we thought it was going to," Forgash said.

