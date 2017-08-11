2 men arrested for allegedly selling fentanyl

Two Bad Axe men were arrested for allegedly selling fentanyl.

Deputies from the Huron County Sheriff's Office received a tip about the sale of heroin.

That tip sparked an investigation between the sheriff's office and the Bad Axe City Police where officers performed controlled buys of what was fentanyl, the sheriff's office said.

Two Bad Axe men, Jason Loughner and Joshua Nowiski, were arrested on Aug. 4 in connection to the deal.

They have been charged with felony sale of fentanyl.

Loughner, 43, posted bond and has since been released. Nowiski, 23, remains lodged in jail.

The situation remains under investigation.

The sheriff's office encourages residents to submit illegal drug tips by calling their office at 989-269-6500.

