8 homeowners getting renovation help from Habitat for Humanity

An organization known for building homes and remodeling unoccupied ones is planning a special project.

Members of Habitat for Humanity plan to revitalize eight homes in disrepair in Saginaw County's Thomas Township.

Larry Rupp walks around his home anticipating a new home facelift.

He needs new gutters, new siding, a garage door and much more. It is work he can't afford or physically do himself.

"It would have been very hard," Rupp said.

Rupp's prayers have been answered with the help of Habitat for Humanity.

Next week Habitat begins a multi-home revitalization project in Thomas Township. Rupp is one of eight homeowners who will have work done in their home.

"This project at Larry's house is a major major project," said Charlie Wargel, volunteer project manager.

Wargel has been a volunteer for Habitat for nearly 20 years. He has seen hundreds of homes built for people in need, but he said this project is a unique one.

"I think I feel the gratitude of people like Larry who would not have gotten it done otherwise. Big thing is we have made a difference in this community," Wargel said.

This is the first year Habitat is working with Thomas Township on a project like this.

For Rupp, it means knowing the house he has called home for more than 40 years is in tip-top shape.

"They are great people. I can't say anything more than what they're doing. So they're excellent," Rupp said.

With eight homes and more than 200 volunteers, Wargel said it's a big task ahead.

"If we get it finished in two weeks we would have worked a miracle. In my experience, we call them God-isms, because they usually do happen," Wargel said.

Wargel said they are still looking for volunteers for the projects next week. If you're willing to lend a hand, meet at Shooters of Saginaw at 8 a.m.

