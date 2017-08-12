Sanchez hit hard in Tigers loss to Twins

DETROIT (AP) -- Max Kepler and Eddie Rosario homered and drove in three runs each as the Minnesota Twins extended their winning streak to six games with a 9-4 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Friday night.

Mikie Mahtook homered for Detroit, which has lost six of seven.

Twins starter Kyle Gibson allowed three runs, five hits and two walks in 4 2/3 innings, departing one out before he was eligible for the win.

Anibal Sanchez (3-3) took the loss, allowing five runs and eight hits in six innings. He struck out six without walking a batter.

The Tigers took a 1-0 lead in the first on Mahtook's second homer in as many days. It was his eighth homer of the year - one short of his career high - and 20th of his career.

