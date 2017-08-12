Gray today, sunny tomorrow

It won't be a washout today, but we can expect gray and gloomy skies to hang around. On the bright side, the gray weather won't take up your entire weekend. In fact, the second half of the weekend will be sunny and warm.

Today

An exiting low pressure in Ontario is leaving clouds in its wake. As a result, we can expect mostly cloudy skies with isolated showers lingering throughout the day. High temperatures will be a bit cooler than average for this time of year in the low 70s, when we should be seeing temperatures near 80. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5 to 10 mph making things feel a little cooler than they already are.

Tonight

Folks hoping to see the meteor shower tonight just might be in luck. Skies will be clearing tonight and the best shot to see the meteor shower will be north of the Tri-Cities. With that being said, folks in the Tri-Cities and Flint will still have an opportunity to see the meteor shower, but you may have to wait a little longer. In addition to the clearing skies, we'll also have some patchy fog developing. Lows tonight will dip into the low 50s with winds out of the northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

High pressure takes over for the second half of the weekend. This will lead to plenty of sunshine for your Sunday with highs in the upper 70s, close to 80. Winds will be light out of the west at about 5 mph.

Next Week

High pressure will hang around into the early part of next week. We'll manage to stay dry through Wednesday with temperatures sticking near 80 degrees. It will be a return to textbook summer weather. Our next chance for rain won't be until Thursday.

