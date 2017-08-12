Showers ending and sunshine is back in the forecast

The isolated showers across Mid-Michigan today won't last into the night. The rain will be exiting as the low pressure in Ontario finally pushes to the north and east. This will leave us with clearing skies in time to watch the meteor shower, especially if you are in northern areas.

Tonight

Folks hoping to see the meteor shower tonight just might be in luck. Skies will be clearing tonight and the best shot to see the meteor shower will be north of the Tri-Cities. With that being said, folks in the Tri-Cities and Flint will still have an opportunity to see the meteor shower, but you may have to wait a little longer. In addition to the clearing skies, we'll also have some patchy fog developing. Lows tonight will dip into the low 50s with winds out of the northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

High pressure takes over for the second half of the weekend. This will lead to plenty of sunshine for your Sunday with highs in the upper 70s, close to 80. Winds will be light out of the west at about 5 mph.

Next Week

High pressure will hang around into the early part of next week. We'll manage to stay dry through Wednesday with temperatures sticking near 80 degrees. It will be a return to textbook summer weather. Our next chance for rain won't be until Thursday.

