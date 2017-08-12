Experts: Michigan apple harvest may be early this year

Michigan State University extension experts say they think this year's Michigan apple harvest is ahead of schedule.

MLive reports that MSU extension says data collected from around the state suggest the apple harvest will be significantly early for certain varieties in some parts of the state. The data show that predicted peak harvest dates will fall anywhere from a few days to an entire week ahead of normal.

For example, MacIntosh apples are ten to 11 days ahead of normal in parts of Michigan and a few days ahead of 2016. Peak harvest for Red Delicious apples is predicted one to eight days ahead of normal, depending on what region they're in.

