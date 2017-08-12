Metal workers to converge, create at free Detroit festival

Detroit is hosting a daylong festival showcasing the city's metal working culture and featuring a challenge for participating welders: Construct a sculpture with bicycle parts that moves.

SCRAP Detroit 2017 will be Saturday in the parking lot of Midtown's Traffic Jam and Snug restaurant. Twelve teams of artists have been given 250 pounds (113 kilograms) of metal and the mission to repurpose old bikes and scrap into revolving, kinetic structures.

Organizers say the welded structures will be auctioned in October. Proceeds will support the new Detroit Fitness Foundation and SPARC Detroit, which stands for Society to Promote Art & Recreation in the Community.

The festival, which also includes live music and blacksmith demonstrations, is free and open to the public.

