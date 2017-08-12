Businesses dealing with flood damage to get help with loans - WNEM TV 5

Businesses dealing with flood damage to get help with loans

Posted: Updated:
Source: WNEM Source: WNEM
MIDLAND, MI (AP) -

 A business recovery center is coming to mid-Michigan to help firms affected by severe summer storms and flooding.
   The U.S. Small Business Administration says the center is opening Monday at the United Way of Midland to help answer questions and give information about disaster loans.
   Staff also will help businesses complete Small Business Administration loan applications.
   The late June storms caused flooding that closed numerous roads. Disaster declarations were made by the state for Midland and Isabella counties.
   Preliminary assessments showed damage to be in the tens of millions of dollars.
   The Small Business Administration offers economic injury disaster loans to help small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private nonprofit organizations meet working capital needs caused by the disaster.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.