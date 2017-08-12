GOP campaign operative encourages Kid Rock to run for Senate

The head of a super PAC aligned with Senate GOP leadership is encouraging performer Kid Rock to run for Senate against Democratic incumbent Debbie Stabenow of Michigan.

The comments from Steven Law on C-SPAN's "Newsmakers" program Friday were surprising. Law insisted he was quite serious, saying his group would be "very interested" in a Kid Rock candidacy.

Kid Rock has made some moves to consider the race, including creating a campaign website. Law pointed to a recent poll in which the entertainer trailed Stabenow by eight points, saying it's "not a bad place to start."

Law said he hadn't spoken with Kid Rock, whose given name is Robert James Ritchie. But he said that despite the entertainer's redneck image, "He's a pretty smart guy."

