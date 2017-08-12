Pence hails Trump as 'champion' of inner cities

Vice President Mike Pence is calling Donald Trump a "champion" of America's inner cities.

The former Indiana governor made the remark Friday while heaping praise on the efforts of an Indianapolis anti-violence group during a luncheon in his home state.

Pence said the group, called the Ten Point Coalition, has developed a model of violence reduction that should be replicated across urban areas in the U.S.

He said he has told Trump about the group's success, which local officials credit for a drop in homicides.

Next he will go to his portrait ceremony at the Statehouse, which he will attend with his wife, Karen Pence, as well as Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb and his wife, Janet.

