No rain in sight today

Today will be a much different story than yesterday. Unlike yesterday, we'll manage to see a good dose of sun, plus temperatures will be right around average for this time of year. While our temperatures may stay near average for a good portion of the week, our chances for rain will be increasing heading into the early parts of next week.

Today

High pressure settles in overhead. This will lead to sunny skies with just a few high clouds hanging around. It will be a great Sunday to spend outdoors, whether you have yard work to do or if you want to just get outside and enjoy the sunshine. Highs today will top out around 80 with light and variable winds.

Tonight

Skies will be a little more on the cloudy side tonight compared to last night as well. That will make it difficult to see the stars tonight, but we won't see any rain. Patchy fog however, is a possibility. Lows will dip into the upper 50s overnight with light and variable winds.

Tomorrow

While the chance is small, we will have to avoid a stray shower or two heading into your Monday. Most of us will remain dry so if you're not under a few rain drops you'll be under partly to mostly sunny skies. Highs will rise up to around 80 once again with winds out of the south at 5 to 10 mph.

Mid-Week

Tuesday is looking dry with partly cloudy skies, but we could see a few showers out ahead of our next system once we head into the day on Wednesday. Our best chance for showers and thunderstorms will actually arrive on Thursday. Highs the rest of the week will be in the low 80s.

