No rain in sight today

Parents of at least 35 children who have died in an Indian hospital over the past three days have alleged that the fatalities were due to the lack of a sufficient oxygen supply in the children's ward.More >
Parents of at least 35 children who have died in an Indian hospital over the past three days have alleged that the fatalities were due to the lack of a sufficient oxygen supply in the children's ward.More >
In his bed at a New York state group home for the severely disabled, Steven Wenger lay helpless against a silent invader. A slimy, wriggling clump was growing around the hole in his throat near his breathing tubeMore >
In his bed at a New York state group home for the severely disabled, Steven Wenger lay helpless against a silent invader. A slimy, wriggling clump was growing around the hole in his throat near his breathing tubeMore >
Mourners at a New Jersey cemetery received a horrific shock when a corpse's rotting foot from an adjoining grave was uncovered during a New York City man's burial.More >
Mourners at a New Jersey cemetery received a horrific shock when a corpse's rotting foot from an adjoining grave was uncovered during a New York City man's burial.More >
A disagreement over a microwave led to the murders of two children in North Charleston Monday, according to newly released 911 calls.More >
A disagreement over a microwave led to the murders of two children in North Charleston Monday, according to newly released 911 calls.More >
Authorities say the body of an elderly male was found Thursday in a shallow grave by a cadaver dog is being investigating as a homicide.More >
Authorities say the body of an elderly male was found Thursday in a shallow grave by a cadaver dog is being investigating as a homicide.More >
Bruno Mars said Saturday he is donating $1 million from his Michigan concert to aid those affected by the Flint water crisis. The Grammy-winning star told the audience at his show in Auburn Hills, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) from Detroit, that he and tour promoter Live Nation are redirecting funds from the show to the charity The Community Foundation of Greater Flint.More >
Bruno Mars said Saturday he is donating $1 million from his Michigan concert to aid those affected by the Flint water crisis. The Grammy-winning star told the audience at his show in Auburn Hills, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) from Detroit, that he and tour promoter Live Nation are redirecting funds from the show to the charity The Community Foundation of Greater Flint.More >
A man with a history of "emotional issues" used a hammer to bludgeon his mother, his sister and another woman to death in his Long Island home on Saturday, police said.More >
A man with a history of "emotional issues" used a hammer to bludgeon his mother, his sister and another woman to death in his Long Island home on Saturday, police said.More >
Parents are claiming classism in the cafeteria. A letter, included with Lawton Chiles Middle Academy’s orientation packet, went home but Polk County Schools says it was a mistake.More >
Parents are claiming classism in the cafeteria. A letter, included with Lawton Chiles Middle Academy’s orientation packet, went home but Polk County Schools says it was a mistake.More >
As 21st century activists seek to topple monuments to the 19th century Confederate rebellion, some white Southerners are again advocating for what the Confederates tried and failed to do: secede from the Union.More >
As 21st century activists seek to topple monuments to the 19th century Confederate rebellion, some white Southerners are again advocating for what the Confederates tried and failed to do: secede from the Union.More >