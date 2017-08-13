Authorities: Bone, other remains found in river near Lansing - WNEM TV 5

Authorities: Bone, other remains found in river near Lansing

AURELIUS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) -- -

Authorities say human remains have been found in the Grand River near Lansing.
   The Lansing State Journal and MLive.com report Sunday that people were pulling debris from the river Friday near a canoe landing in Aurelius Township. They found what was thought to be a human bone.
   Ingham County sheriff's officials said additional remains likely were under water, and a dive team found them in a container.
   The department is working with the medical examiner to determine the identity.

