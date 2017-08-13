Participants, volunteers sought for annual Alzheimer's walk - WNEM TV 5

Participants, volunteers sought for annual Alzheimer's walk

Organizers are seeking walkers and volunteers for an annual Michigan event that raises awareness and money for Alzheimer's care, support and research.
   The Alzheimer's Association-Greater Michigan Chapter's "Walk to End Alzheimer's" will be held Aug. 26 at the Detroit Zoo in Royal Oak.
   Registration for the 1.8 mile walk starts at 7:30 a.m. the day of the event. There is no fee to participate, but walkers are encouraged to fundraise and bring attention to the cause.
   Similar walks are held in roughly 600 communities around the country.
   Alzheimer's disease is a progressive, irreversible neurological disorder. Symptoms include gradual memory loss and disorientation.
   The chapter says more than five million people in the United States suffer from Alzheimer's disease and other dementias.

