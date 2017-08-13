After 6 months on job, education chief still highly divisive

It's been six months since her bruising Senate confirmation battle, and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos (dih-VAHS') remains a highly divisive figure.

Critics see DeVos as hostile to public education because of her impassioned push for school choice. They say she's indifferent to civil rights, and they cite her repeal of some protections for LGBT students.

The department's budget requests are stalled in Congress and no tangible choice plan has emerged. Conservative allies wish she'd been less polarizing and more effective in pushing her agenda.

DeVos says in an Associated Press interview she wants to focus on the success of individual students.

She says Washington should "set a tone" and encourage states to adopt school choice programs without "a big new federal program that's going to require a lot of administration."

