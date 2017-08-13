US seeks 'effective' ties with China's military

Parents of at least 35 children who have died in an Indian hospital over the past three days have alleged that the fatalities were due to the lack of a sufficient oxygen supply in the children's ward.More >
In his bed at a New York state group home for the severely disabled, Steven Wenger lay helpless against a silent invader. A slimy, wriggling clump was growing around the hole in his throat near his breathing tubeMore >
A Missouri couple, married 77 years, was buried in the one casket.More >
The 32-year old woman killed in Charlottesville on Saturday has been identified.More >
Mourners at a New Jersey cemetery received a horrific shock when a corpse's rotting foot from an adjoining grave was uncovered during a New York City man's burial.More >
A disagreement over a microwave led to the murders of two children in North Charleston Monday, according to newly released 911 calls.More >
Authorities say the body of an elderly male was found Thursday in a shallow grave by a cadaver dog is being investigating as a homicide.More >
A picture on social media of a dog dragging weights has people upset, but what's happening in the pictures is legal under Missouri Animal Protection Laws.More >
Following Trump's comment, several Republicans pushed for a more explicit denunciation of white supremacists.More >
