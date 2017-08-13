US seeks 'effective' ties with China's military

The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff says he's aiming to further develop a working relationship with his counterpart in China in order to lessen the risk of miscalculation on the Korean Peninsula as tensions rise between the U.S. and North Korea.

Marine Corps Gen. Joseph Dunford is traveling in Asia and is expected to meet with leaders in China, South Korea and Japan.

Dunford says he wants to underscore the United States' "ironclad commitment" to its alliance with Seoul and Tokyo.

But he says "effective military-to-military" ties with China also are important. Beijing is North Korea's biggest economic partner and source of aid.

Dunford says he'll continue building the relationship he has with Gen. Fang Fenghui (FAHNG FENG-wuee), the head of the People's Liberation Army's joint staff department.



Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.