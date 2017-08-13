A fun-filled day at Berston Field House

IT WAS ALL ABOUT WORSHIP, FOOD AND FREE FUN FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY."

"IT WAS TO BRING THE COMMUNITY TOGETHER. FOR SAINTS TO UNITE WITH ONE ANOTHER." SAID BARBARA

BARBARA WRIGHT AND HER GRAND DAUGHTER CAME OUT FOR THIS OUTSIDE CELEBRATION.

THE FIRST ANNUAL EVENT WAS THOUGHT UP BY DR. HERBERT MILLER - THE PASTOR OF METROPOLITAN BAPTIST CHURCH. HE SAYS THE DAY STARTED BY HAVING CHURCH OUTSIDE.



"WE HAVE ALL DIFFERENT TYPES OF ACTIVITIES. WE HAVE PEOPLE PLAYING BINGO. THE KIDS PLAYING BASKETBALL. WE HAD LINE DANCING. AND PEOPLE ARE PLAYING ALL DIFFERENT GAMES THAT WE HAD SET UP." SAID DR. HERBERT MILLER - PASTOR METROPOLITAN BAPTIST CHURCH

MILLER SAYS HE WANTED TO DO SOMETHING TO SPECIAL FOR THE RESIDENTS OF FLINT SO HE TEAMED UP WITH BRYANT NOLDEN FROM BERTSON FIELD HOUSE.



"WE ARE JUST EXCITED ABOUT THIS ENTIRE DAY AND WHAT WE HAVE BEEN ABLE TO DO HERE IN FLINT." SAID BRYANT NOLDEN -EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR BERSTON FIELD HOUSE

FROM FACE PAINTING TO BARBECUE. THERE WAS SOMETHING FOR EVERYBODY THAT SHOWED UP.

ALL THE FUN IS BEING FOLLOWED UP WITH A BASEBALL GAME WITH LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT.



"WE HAVE THE STATE POLICE AND THE GENESSEE COUNTY SHERIFFS DEPARTMENT ALL STARS TAKING ON THE BERSTON INTERCITY SOFTBALL AL STARS AND THAT IS GOING TO BE A GREAT GAME." SAID BRYANT NOLDEN - EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR BERSTON FIELD HOUSE

NOLDEN SAYS THEY ARE ALREADY MAKING PLANS TO HOST IT AGAIN NEXT YEAR. AS FOR WRIGHT, SHE'S GLAD SHE CAME."



"I THINK THE TURNOUT WAS GREAT. EVERYTHING WAS JUST WONDERFUL." SAID BARBARA WRIGHT

