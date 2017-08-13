Twins down Tigers 6-4 - WNEM TV 5

Twins down Tigers 6-4

DETROIT (AP) -- Brian Dozier and Miguel Sano homered as the Minnesota Twins won in another topsy-turvy matchup, beating the Detroit Tigers 6-4 Sunday for their seventh victory in eight games.
   Minnesota blew an early 4-0 lead before Byron Buxton hit a tiebreaking single in the eighth inning. A day earlier, the Twins trailed 5-0, rallied for an 11-6 lead then lost to the Tigers 12-11 on Justin Upton's two-run homer in the ninth.
   Buxton drove in two runs for the playoff contenders. Detroit has lost seven of nine.
   Tyler Duffey (2-3) pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings. Trevor Hildenberger struck out Upton with a runner on first to end the eighth, then pitched the ninth for his first career save.
   It was 4-all when Bruce Rondon (1-3) walked the first two batters in the Minnesota eighth. Warwick Saupold relieved and Jorge Polanco put down a sacrifice bunt. The Tigers were looking for a safety squeeze from Buxton, but he lined an RBI single to center. Ehire Adrianaza followed with a sacrifice fly.
