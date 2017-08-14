Trial begins decades after Midland County woman killed in her sleep

It will be an emotional week for the family of a Mid-Michigan woman who was killed in her sleep more than two decades ago.

Michael McIntyre, 51, is accused of murdering Diane Ross back in 1991. Ross was beat to death in Midland County’s Lee Township.

She was the mother of McIntyre’s former girlfriend.

The 43-year-old woman’s murder remained a mystery until last year when a review of the case turned up new evidence.

McIntyre was arrested soon afterward. He pleaded not guilty.

His jury trial begins Monday.

