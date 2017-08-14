Charlottesville car attack sparks solidarity rallies across Michigan

The man accused of ramming his car into a crowd of protesters will face a judge Monday following the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Police said 20-year-old James Alex Fields, Jr. killed a woman and hurt 19 others when he drove into those protesting against white supremacists on Saturday.

Investigators said Fields had just attended a white nationalist rally against plans to remove a confederate statue from a park.

A man who survived the crash spoke about what happened.

"I hear tires screech, then I look up and I see people getting thrown in the air and the only thing I could do is push my fiancée out of the way,” Marcus Martin said.

A press conference will be held Monday in Washington by the alt-right organizer of the rally.

Solidarity in Michigan

The weekend violence got a big reaction from around the nation, sparking rallies in cities from coast to coast – including here in Michigan.

Large crowds gathered at rallies in Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo to denounce the white supremacists who converged in Charlotsville and show solidarity with those killed and injuries.

A similar rally also happened in Lansing where hundreds gathered at the State Capitol in response to the violence.

“We wanna stand up and say no. We embrace diversity and we embrace all cultures and that's what we stand for,” one person said.