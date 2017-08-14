Traffic Alert: Resurfacing begins on I-69 - WNEM TV 5

Traffic Alert: Resurfacing begins on I-69

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
GENESEE COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Repairs begin Monday on I-69 in Shiawassee, Genesee, and Lapeer counties.

MDOT is investing $700,000 to resurface the highway in several areas.

You can expect single-lane closures until the project wraps up in September.

